All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting of an officer on Sandpiper Street Sept. 25.

Tyrell Guinnie, 26, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, according to Tallahassee PD.

The first suspect to be arrested was John’Darious Wright, who was accused of shooting the officer, according to TPD. He entered a not guilty plea on Monday, according to recently filed court records.

A second suspect, Rahiym Sanders, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County by TPD, with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, according to the police department.

This story will be updated.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.