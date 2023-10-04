Tell Me Something Good
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting of an officer on Sandpiper Street Sept. 25.

Tyrell Guinnie, 26, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, according to Tallahassee PD.

The first suspect to be arrested was John’Darious Wright, who was accused of shooting the officer, according to TPD. He entered a not guilty plea on Monday, according to recently filed court records.

A second suspect, Rahiym Sanders, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County by TPD, with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, according to the police department.

This story will be updated.

