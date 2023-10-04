Critical injury crash blocks I-10 WB near Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A four-vehicle crash slowed traffic along the westbound lanes of I-10 in Gadsden County Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two semis, an SUV, and a pickup were all involved in a crash around 5 p.m.

FHP reported critical injuries, although it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

Troopers are still trying to piece together what happened.

FHP said cars were being diverted at exits 192 and 196 as law enforcement responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

