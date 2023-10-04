Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Critical injury crash blocks I-10 WB near Havana

Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County Wednesday.(Jacob Murphey | FL511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A four-vehicle crash slowed traffic along the westbound lanes of I-10 in Gadsden County Wednesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two semis, an SUV, and a pickup were all involved in a crash around 5 p.m.

FHP reported critical injuries, although it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

Troopers are still trying to piece together what happened.

FHP said cars were being diverted at exits 192 and 196 as law enforcement responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Proposal would reduce waiting period on Florida gun sales

Latest News

Firefighters on scene fighting the apartment fire Wednesday night
FULL STORY: Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents
Something Good - Horse farm in Thomas County supports children with special needs
Something Good - Horse farm in Thomas County supports children with special needs
Pro-life supporters protest in front of the Florida Supreme Court. The Court heard arguments on...
Florida lawmakers to consider two abortion-related bills in 2024
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville