Former police officers teach the public what to do during traffic stops

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A group of former and retired police officers sat down with some Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University criminal justice students Tuesday to go over the dos and don’ts of traffic stops.

Former Tallahassee Police Department officer Rodney Fountain said he created Beyond the Lights to educate the public on how to handle engagements with police.

Fountain said he first taught his sons about traffic stops and how to interact with police officers, but then he thought the public should know those lessons, too. So he created Beyond the Lights.

“It’s very important because there are no programs out there designed to do this,” he said.

Although the class is open to all, Tuesday’s session included criminal justice students.

FAMU student William Humphrey said had he taken a class like this prior to his experience of getting pulled over, he would’ve known what to expect and felt more prepared.

“My heart was racing, I was really nervous, and I feared for my life,” Humphrey said. “Just being Black, you have to keep that in the back of your mind, knowing that I have to play my cards right just so I can get home tonight. I think that comes from what I see around me and everyone else’s experience with police.”

Fountain said one of the focus points of the class was teaching attendees to remain calm and compliant to prevent situations from escalating.

According to the Beyond the Lights webpage, attendees observe and participate in real life scenarios. In the traffic stop training program, instructors discuss a range of topics including:

Driver’s and passenger’s rights

Filing complaints

Handling traffic citations

Concealed/constitutional/open firearm carrier’s rights and responsibilities

Fountain said the next class is set for October 18.

