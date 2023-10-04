Game of the Week Preview: Valdosta prepares to host Lowndes in 55th Winnersville Classic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Since 1968, in the state of Georgia there is one game to always circle on your calendar.

For 365 days the blood boils between Valdosta High and Lowndes, and the two get to go head to head in the 55th edition of the Winnersville Classic on Friday night. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. in Bazmore-Hyder Stadium.

In the 55 years this rivalry has been in place the two teams have met 61 total times.

The series record is close, with Valdosta holding the lead at 38-23 overall. They started calling this rivalry the Winnersville Classic in 1981 when a Valdosta High graduate, Johnny B. Lastinger, chose to give it a name.

Heading into this year’s game, Valdosta and Lowndes are both coming off of a loss but also they both come in off of a bye week.

Valdosta is 4-2 on the year. They lost two weeks ago to McEachern 28-7. Head Coach Shelton Felton said his team needs to get back to playing Wildcat football.

The Wildcats did win the game last year 13-6. But they know rivalries like this are once-in-a-lifetime and could be anyone’s game.

“It’s going to be a divided town,” Felton said. “It’ll be black and gold and the other color. The excitement is off the the roof and the fans love it. The stadium will be packed wall-to-wall, and you’ll see it’s like at the Georgia vs. Florida game or Auburn vs. Alabama. It’s so it’ll be very exciting.”

The Vikings are 2-2 on the season and hoping to add another win to their win column.

Lowndes Head Coach Adam Carter is preparing for his first Winnersville Classic since taking on the leading role. But Carter did spend sometime as an assistant coach at Valdosta, so he is well aware of the big game. He is preaching the same to his team this week.

“It’s one of those classics for a reason, that it’s it just means so much to everybody here,” Carter said. “It means so much to our kids in, our building. I mean, it doesn’t matter if you’re an athlete or not. It means something to our kids. And so it’s a great experience. I wish everybody could experience it. I told our kids this morning, there’s a lot of people that never get to experience this. You’re very lucky. And you’re very fortunate to get to be a part of something like this. So go make the best of it.”

This is WCTV’s Game of the Week.

