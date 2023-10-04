Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight until Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

This HUD-funded program assists low-income families and individuals to afford safe, decent and sanitary housing. This is the first time since 2021 that the HCV wait list has been opened to serve additional eligible applicants.

“Rent checks are often the first and largest payment families across Georgia make each month,” Philip Gilman, DCA deputy commissioner for housing assistance and development, said. “As housing costs continue to rise at all income levels, the Housing Choice Voucher program is a critical tool to ensure thousands of Georgians all around the state can maintain safe and stable housing. Now is a great time for potential landlords to reach out to DCA and learn more about how to benefit from the stable rent payments this program provides.”

The application window will be available for 24 hours each day of the open period, and DCA can extend the timeframe as necessary. Applicants should have the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, annual income and assets of each household member.

Eligibility is determined by the total annual gross income and family size, and it’s limited to U.S. citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. The family income must not exceed 50% of the median income for the country or metropolitan area in which the family chooses to live.

A lottery system will be used to select those approved for funding assistance. An automated system will randomly select the pool of 5,000 potential participants and randomize their order on the wait list after applying their preference selection. Once an applicant’s name is at the top of the waitlist, DCA will contact the applicant to complete additional information and attend a briefing.

Applicants will receive assistance for as long as it is needed and they maintain compliance with program requirements.

Applications can only be submitted while the waitlist is open.

For more information on the Housing Choice Voucher program, visit www.dca.ga.gov, https://www.waitlistcheck.com/GA3236, or email dcawaitlist@dca.ga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.