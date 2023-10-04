Tell Me Something Good
The latter half of the work week will bring more sunshine and warm afternoons

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
More haze and warm afternoons until that next boundary gets here at the end of the week and tries to kick-start Fall.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

