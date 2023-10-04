Man charged by GBI, Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office in rape investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a rape and false imprisonment investigation out of Colquitt County.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Moultrie Police Department worked together to arrest Wylie Ladon Sellers, 65.

Sellers was arrested during a traffic stop. He was charged with rape, aggravated battery and false imprisonment, according to the GBI.

“The charges stemmed from an investigation that identified a single adult victim,” a release from the GBI said.

On Sept. 27, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to start an investigation. GBI agents and investigators with the sheriff’s office began the case that led to a search warrant being executed at Sellers’ residence in Moultrie.

Sellers was taken to the Colquitt County Jail and the warrants against him are currently being processed.

Officials say this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can be online, by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS or by downloading the See Something, Say Something mobile app.

