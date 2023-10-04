Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
Proposal would reduce waiting period on Florida gun sales

Latest News

Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
This image shows the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor, Connecticut, the morning...
Toddler in backseat of stolen vehicle rescued after crash; driver killed