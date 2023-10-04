Political expert: Voters will remember speaker vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The U.S. House of Representatives avoided a government shutdown last week, but members have now found themselves in a shutdown of their own.

This comes after the House voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as their speaker. It’s a role that Congress cannot function without. And with the threat of another shutdown possibly happening in 44 days, the race to fill that spot is on.

“What an unbelievable event,” political scientist Susan MacManus said.

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to advance appropriations bills, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday, Sept. 30. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

McCarthy is the first House speaker to be removed in the middle of their term. And it’s an event MacManus said voters across the country are watching.

“The public is just going to look at this as yet another failure of Washington politics to get jobs done that relate to their everyday needs, their families and their livelihoods,” MacManus said.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz proposed the vote to remove McCarthy after the former speaker struck a deal with Democrats last weekend to avoid a government shutdown. The government is funded until November 17.

“This is not going to help improve their image at all among the public at large,” MacManus said.

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Tuesday’s vote comes after Pew Research Center released a survey showing most Americans describe U.S. politics as “divisive” and “corrupt.”

“Congress is appearing to the average person as being a broken institution that simply can’t get on the same page on much of anything,” MacManus said.

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs next year. MacManus said this is a moment voters will likely remember.

“I see a possibility of a low turnout election if people continue to see there is no reason to vote for anybody because nobody can get anything done,” MacManus said.

The House isn’t expected to vote on a speaker until next week at the earliest. It took 15 rounds of voting for McCarthy to get the speakership in January.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was the first Republican to announce he’d run to be the next House speaker. Democrats are expected to support Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

