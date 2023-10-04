Rain chances remain low heading toward the end of your week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little haze today, but not as bad as yesterday. The dry conditions are expected to continue. There have been a few spotty showers for eastern areas, but nothing major. Temperatures have reached the upper 80s across the area.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon clouds, a shower for eastern spots like today.

Friday: Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy throughout the day. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon or evening. High in the 80s.

Saturday: A cold front will slide through the area early Saturday, bringing a spotty shower chance early in the day. Honestly, the chance of rain is looking fairly low, and I expect most to not see a drop. High in the low 80s.

Sunday: You will really feel the cool late-October-like air Sunday morning. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s. Ending the weekend in the upper 70s.

Early Next Week: Fall-like air with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s. Rain chances remain low.

Tropics: Philippe is in the Atlantic and trending north. There may be some impacts to Bermuda by the end of the week, Nova Scotia or Maine may see some heavy rain or wind from what will be left of the tropical cyclone. It is not expected to reach hurricane strength as of the last several advisories from the National Hurricane Center. The Gulf remains quiet for now.

