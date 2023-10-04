The Salvation Army of Tallahassee starts Angel Tree Sign-ups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Registration for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is now open for people who need assistance providing Christmas gifts this holiday season.

“I thank God for the Salvation Army,” said Captain Herb Frazier. “Someone adopted my name and provided Christmas for me, my brothers, and my sister. So it means a lot to me.”

Frazier said the Angel Tree program wouldn’t be possible without community members adopting families each year.

If you’re in need of assistance, you can go to the Salvation Army office and register your children as “angels.”

Frazier said you can write down what your children want, as well as what they need.

Community members and organizations can choose from the list of angels to buy Christmas gifts.

To register your family, you will need to bring the following:

Photo ID for all adults in the home.

Birth certificates for all children in the home.

A lease agreement showing your name and address.

Proof of all income for the home (including cash assistance, food stamps, social security and child support).

Proof of all expenses (including rent, utilities, phone, insurance, daycare, car, etc.)

For each eligible child registered, please bring clothing and shoe sizes.

The Salvation Army wants parents to remember that children are not allowed at the site during registration.

You can register by visiting the Tallahassee Salvation Army’s main office at 2410 Allen Rd.

Registration will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Registration ends on Friday, Oct. 13th.

Team members will also be at the Wakulla Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5th.

The Angel Tree program benefits children aged 12 and younger, along with people 65 and older.

