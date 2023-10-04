Scholar Athlete of the Week: Valwood’s Caylee Collins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valwood volleyball team is just two wins away from winning their third state title in the past four years. Senior Caylee Collins has been there every step of the way, and winning another ring her senior year isn’t something she’s opposed to.

“She’s self motivated, she’s driven, she holds kids accountable,” said Valwood head volleyball coach Val Gallahan about Collins, who’s played on the varsity team since the eighth grade.

The proof is in the results, as Collins and the Valiants are now two wins away from their third title in the past four years.

“I want it bad. I want a three-peat,” she smiled. “I’m still in the moment. I have to work right now so I can get there but it would be amazing.”

Her senior season, means a little more, because she had to work to make it happen.

“I tore my ACL in January, the last week of January during basketball season.”

“She did the rehab like she was supposed to, she was up here doing strength and conditioning everyday,” added Gallahan. “She was determined she would be back for her senior season.”

“Pushing through it was really mentally tough, but I knew I wanted to be back on the court, so it was something that I had to do,” added Collins.

She’s made it count. Collins is ranked top ten in the GIAA for kills, and top 30 in blocks, digs, and aces.

“When I got back on the court, everything just snapped back into place.”

She shows that same work ethic in the classroom, where she has a 4.5 GPA.

“She has taken the most rigorous course load we have at Valwood School and has maintained a perfect GPA,” said Gallahan. “It’s incredible how she manages to do it all.”

“When I just put my priorities on top, going to church, going to school, and really just trying my best at my sport.”

Impacting her younger teammates, is a big priority too.

“As a senior, it’s my last time for most of these things,” she said. “One day they’ll be a senior, and they’ll want the freshman to try their best. I really push them mentally, physically, and encouraging them is the biggest thing ever.”

Pushing them all the way to another state title, is a good way to finish.

Collins and Valwood play on Friday in the AAA state semifinals. Collins said she is still trying to figure out if she’s going to play in college, and she wants to study to become a dentist.

