Simmons defends QB Moussa on social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

It’s a phrase that’s particularly true in the game of football as maybe no position finds itself under more criticism than the quarterback.

Case in point? The Highest of Seven Hills where 16th ranked Florida A&M is 4-1 and undefeated against non-FBS competition, yet QB Jeremy Moussa has found himself squarely in the social media crosshairs. Enough to where Rattlers Head Coach Willie Simmons felt the need to stand up for his signal caller on X this weekend.

I’m not in the least bit concerned about what anyone says about @jeremy_moussa! We embrace the passion from the critics, but he’s earned the right to lead us. And leaders must be allowed to work through their mistakes and he will!#FAMULY #Faith #OurTime

🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/89cod82VcH — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) October 1, 2023

Moussa leads all SWAC quarterbacks with 1,399 yards, 293 yards ahead of second place in Grambling’s Myles Crawley. Moussa also leads the league with 12 touchdown passes (however in contrast he leads in interceptions as well with six). Still Moussa’s numbers have lived up to Simmons standard with the head coach saying there’s a reason number eight is starting for the Orange and Green.

“NFL scouts come through asking about him for a reason. He was one of the first two players to get a Legacy Bowl invite. All those things are for a reason,” said Simmons of his grad student QB. “He’s proven time after time he’s the best guy to lead us and so when the naysayers come out and say ‘we need to bench Jeremy,’ no we’re not. Jeremy’s job is not in question and never has been.”

Next up for Moussa and the Rattlers is a trip to Baton Rouge to face rival Southern.

