Something Good - Horse farm in Thomas County supports children with special needs

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A horse farm in Thomas County is helping children with autism overcome learning challenges by offering therapeutic horseback lessons.

In this Something Good, our Staci Inez shows us how this is helping families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

”What do we tell your horse? Walk. There you go. Walk.”

Arkeyse Edwards has only been on a horse four times.

”Whoa,” he said. “She’s going fast.”

But he is loving every moment of his therapeutic lesson at Hands and Hearts for Horses in Thomas County. He is one of many kids in Georgia with special needs who get to spend the day learning on a horse instead of in a classroom.

”Did you get it? Give me a high five.”

Director Susie Shin said even though students aren’t sitting at a desk, they are still gaining valuable skills.

”Using independent speech. Having commands, doing processing, color identification, some of those academic goals,” she said.

”Alright ronnie. Hit the duck. There you go. Good job!” she told a student.

Shin said the movement of the hips that you get from sitting astride a horse helps release oxytocin, a feel-good and communication hormone in the brain.

“So we see a lot of progression with kids that are non-verbal saying their first words on a horse,” she said.

Shin said they partner with six school districts throughout 11 counties to offer low-cost therapeutic sessions for special needs families.

”It’s going great! I like the horse,” Arkeyse said.

And there’s no question, being on that horse puts a smile on Arkeyse’s face every time. It’s safe to say this class is already looking forward to their next visit.

The director said they are always looking for more volunteers at Hands and Hearts, and you don’t need experience with horses. Shin said they will teach you everything you need to know. To support the program, click here.

