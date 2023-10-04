South Ga. law enforcement stress Move Over Law following Tift Co. Sheriff involved accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia law enforcement agencies and state leaders are reminding drivers to move over after a recent accident in Tifton involving a deputy’s vehicle.

A Tift County Sheriff’s deputy patrol car was smashed while conducting a traffic stop on Monday after another driver failed to move over. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

No one was hurt in the Tift County wreck. (Tift County Sheriff's Office)

State patrolmen say seeing the flashing emergency lights or just seeing an emergency vehicle on the side of the road should be enough warning to tell a driver to move over, yet things like distracted driving have led to dangerous accidents.

“It’s an officer safety issue,” said Post 40 Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Russ Covington. “These men and women are out providing a critical service. Let’s give them some room to do their job and do it safely.”

Covington remembers when one of his patrolmen barely escaped a life-threatening situation back in 2021. The officer’s patrol car was hit by a FedEx truck while he was working on Highway I-75.

A Georgia State Patrol Post 40 trooper was involved in a similar accident in 2021. (Georgia Department of Public Safety)

“Luckily, he survived the crash, but he did have some injuries from it. But that’s just one example, we see, of people not following the law,” he said.

The Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over one lane when there are emergency or utility cars on the side of the roadway. If there’s no possible way for motorists to move over, the law states they are required to slow down below the posted speed limit.

While the Move Over Law has been a law for several years, some people have raised the question if it’s really helping public safety.

“It’s a nightmare. It scares me actually,” said Post 40 Georgia State Patrol Trooper Keith Oliver.

Oliver has been a road law enforcement officer for six years and still gets chills when he feels drivers who fail to move over speed past him while he’s doing traffic stops.

“Because they’ll come by you so fast and then that breeze will hit you making you have goosebumps on your hands. Sometimes, they’ll knock your hat off just going that fast,” he said.

Violators can face at most a $500 fine and three points added to their driving record. Georgia Representative Darlene Taylor helped sponsor the law back in 2016.

“These are our law enforcement and first responders. we need to save lives,” Taylor said.

She said while she’s seen improvements in driver’s behavior since the law was passed, there’s still more room to improve public safety.

“It is still the number one way police officers are killed; when these roadside accidents happen. The recent one in Tifton is an example. Thank goodness we didn’t lose any lives there, but it was major property damage,” Taylor said. “The law is very specific, and it’s very easy to understand. I wonder if that’s enough. It seems like we’ve had several of these incidents in South Georgia.”

Taylor said she plans to bring the issue to the Georgia House of Representatives Public Safety Committee.

