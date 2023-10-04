Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Tuesday night fire in Valdosta has left one pet dead and nine residents without housing.

According to the Valdosta Fire Department, over 20 firefighters responded to a cooking fire at around 8:02 p.m. at West Mary Apartments on 200 W. Mary Street.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the fire began on the first floor of the apartment building and quickly spread to the second floor of the building. Boutwell says nine residents were displaced and there were no injuries or fatalities except for the loss of a pet cat.

Photo of the apartment fire aftermath (Source: WALB)

One cat, named Salem, was saved from the blaze and treated for smoke inhalation.

Photo of Salem the cat saved from a Valdosta apartment fire (Source: Valdosta Fire Department)

