Valwood, GCS, GCA volleyball all advance to GIAA Final Four

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - It was a strong showing on the first day of the GIAA Volleyball tournament as both Georgia Christian and Grace Christian advanced through both the opening round and quarterfinals of the 2A bracket and the Valwood Valiants would do the same through the 3A tournament.

Next up for the Lady Generals, Cougars and Valiants are the state semifinals on Friday.

