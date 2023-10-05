1000 requests for help in wake of Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison County is looking for volunteers who can help with storm clean up in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The Volunteer Coordinator with Madison County’s Emergency Operations Center says there are 1,000 people on its list asking for help removing debris from their homes and property.

One month after Hurricane Idalia, approximately 1,000 people still need help with storm clean up and debris removal in Madison County. (WCTV Madison Glaser)

Volunteer Coordinator Devin Thompson says many of them are elderly residents who don’t have the ability or the money to do it themselves.

“We’re going to have elderly people who are going to have debris in their yards for a long time,” Thompson said. “It’s really hard to tell them, I’m sorry, but we just don’t have the manpower right now.”

Madison County was hit hard by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in neighboring Taylor County as a Category 3 storm August 30, 2023. Damage in Madison County was so extensive that it was added to a federal disaster declaration the following week.

Thompson says there are still homes that have trees on them, roofs that still need tarps, and many more homes that are surrounded by downed trees and tree limbs.

“A lot of people just can’t afford to remove them,” she said.

Thompson says there are approximately 1000 people who have requested help, including more than 150 veterans. She says volunteers, including families, civic groups, church groups and community groups are needed for jobs big and small.

People interested in volunteering can email MadisonStrongVolunteers@gmail.com or call 850-464-7945 for more information.

