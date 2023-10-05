Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

$500K in federal funds given to Colquitt Co. farmers for solar panels, farm equipment

The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.
The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.(AKNS)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia U.S. senators have announced new funding for Colquitt County farmers to optimize energy and costs on their farms.

The $500,000 in funding is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and will go towards solar panels and updating poultry houses, according to a statement from Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The funding is aimed at giving renewable energy options to help local farmers and businesses.

“This latest set of investments will help our farmers and small businesses in rural communities adopt energy efficient systems designed to save them money and better protect our planet and its resources,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “Our rural communities are the heart of our state and too often get left behind when it comes to federal funding, so I’m deeply committed to continuing my work in Washington to reverse that trend in Georgia.”

The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a sewage main break that occurred Sunday...
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway