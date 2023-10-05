$500K in federal funds given to Colquitt Co. farmers for solar panels, farm equipment

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia U.S. senators have announced new funding for Colquitt County farmers to optimize energy and costs on their farms.

The $500,000 in funding is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and will go towards solar panels and updating poultry houses, according to a statement from Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The funding is aimed at giving renewable energy options to help local farmers and businesses.

“This latest set of investments will help our farmers and small businesses in rural communities adopt energy efficient systems designed to save them money and better protect our planet and its resources,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “Our rural communities are the heart of our state and too often get left behind when it comes to federal funding, so I’m deeply committed to continuing my work in Washington to reverse that trend in Georgia.”

The funding will go towards solar panels, or arrays, for up to 90 homes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.