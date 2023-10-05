Blazers to welcome Delta State in first place showdown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - After a tough 2022, Valdosta State football is back to its winning ways.

The Blazers are currently ranked 18th in the country and sit at a perfect 5-0 in Tremaine Jackson’s second season as Head Coach.

Jackson has been asking his team to “Remember Lot’s Wife” in reference to the Old Testament story, encouraging his team not to look back at the issues of 2022. However, when last season’s Delta State game comes to mind it may not be enough to turn a V State fan into a pillar of salt, but it certainly might bring up a few salty feelings.

When VSU traveled to Cleveland, Mississippi to face the Statesman a year ago the scene wasn’t pretty, a 70-31 loss in which the Blazers surrendered 703 yards of offense to the Okra.

Saturday is poised to be a far more even fight.

Both teams come into this weekend’s matchup undefeated with VSU sporting a 2-0 Gulf South record and DSU also unbeaten at 3-0. The two squads are one and two respectively in points scored per game and both top three in points allowed. Still Jackson knows he’ll need a complete effort from his team to remain unbeaten this weekend at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium

“We have yet to play four quarters of how we want to play football. There’s no better time to do that then this week,” implored Jackson on Wednesday of his squad. “We’ve been emphasizing establishing how we play early and maintaining it because [Delta State} gets really hot in the second and third quarters so we have to maintain and exceed the energy out there. Hopefully we can get a lot of help from our fans too and create an atmosphere that’s difficult for them to play in because we’re gonna need everybody.”

Kickoff is set for 2 PM on Saturday.

