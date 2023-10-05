Cheryl Christie of Chiles High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV and Envision Credit Union went to Chiles High School to kick off a new year of Teacher of the Month celebrations.

Cheryl Christie has been teaching at Chiles since the school opened in 1999. She’s a beloved digital media and design instructor, and also serves as a Track and Field coach.

Her students (both past and present) say she puts in every effort to make sure her student’s don’t go without.

She was left speechless after WCTV and Envision surprised her classroom with the honor.

“We joke around about me being their school mom,” she said. “I just want to make sure that they have somebody who is always in their corner, that can be there for them, help them when they need it. And just teach them anything from digital media type stuff all the way to life lessons.”

Congrats!

