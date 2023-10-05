City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a main sewage break that occurred Sunday morning in northeast Tallahassee.

According to a City of Tallahassee spokesperson, 970,000 gallons of “untreated domestic wastewater” were released as a result of the sewage break.

The city reported the amount of gallons that were spilled to the Department of Health, Department of Environmental Protection and Northwest Florida Water Management District Monday evening.

Water quality sampling is reportedly taking place daily to determine the wastewater and stormwater quality, as well as the impact.

The sewage force main break that occurred Sunday morning caused two southbound lanes of Capital Circle NE near Mahan Drive to close. Crews were able to stop the overflow just before noon.

City crews worked through the night on repairs, cleanup, recovery and restoration, according to the city.

This story will be updated.

