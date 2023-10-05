Cooler weather is around the corner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will sweep across our area late Friday into early Saturday. An isolated shower or two will accompany the front overnight, but rain chances will still be fairly low. Rain chances become zero once the front passes through on Saturday morning. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 80s.

Cooling and clearing begins on Saturday, with morning lows down into the 50s by Sunday, and potentially some 40s for early Monday morning. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will stay in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday through the middle of next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.