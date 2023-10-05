Tell Me Something Good
Cooler weather is around the corner

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
A cold front will arrive Saturday morning, with a fall chill reaching us by Sunday.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will sweep across our area late Friday into early Saturday. An isolated shower or two will accompany the front overnight, but rain chances will still be fairly low. Rain chances become zero once the front passes through on Saturday morning. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 80s.

Cooling and clearing begins on Saturday, with morning lows down into the 50s by Sunday, and potentially some 40s for early Monday morning. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will stay in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Sunday through the middle of next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

