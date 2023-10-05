Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus’ family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
FILE - Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the...
Trump’s penthouse value estimate boosted by millions due to his fame, execs testify in fraud trial
1000 requests for help in wake of Hurricane Idalia