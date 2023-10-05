First human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis reported in Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Health District has received a report of the first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the area.

EEE is a rare but serious mosquito-borne illness that can cause severe brain infection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH).

This development serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mosquito-borne disease prevention, especially as we continue to battle against the ongoing threat of EEE.

EEE is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, with certain mosquito species serving as carriers of the virus. While human cases are relatively rare, the consequences can be severe, with potential long-term neurological effects. In response to this recent case, the Southwest Health District is taking proactive steps to raise awareness and educate the public on preventing EEE.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, the Southwest Health District recommends the following precautions:

• Use insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

• Wear long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Tip n’ Toss standing water around homes and businesses at least once a week to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

• Consider the use of larvicides, a commonly used pest control chemical used to prevent the growth and proliferation of mosquitoes when applied to bodies of water, such as stagnant pools, ponds, or containers, where insects lay their eggs and larvae develop. The primary purpose of larvicides is to kill or inhibit the development of larvae before they reach adulthood and become capable of reproducing.

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of living spaces.

• Protect Your Pets: EEE can also affect horses. Ensure your horses are vaccinated against EEE and maintain their vaccination schedule.

• Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, or rash after mosquito exposure.

While this is an isolated case, it underscores the importance of vigilance and preventative measures to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. The Southwest Health District remains committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of the community and will continue to provide updates and guidance as necessary.

For more information on mosquito-borne diseases and prevention strategies, please visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.