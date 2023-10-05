‘It kind of scared me’: FEMA alert startles some Tallahassee residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A message, along with a loud noise, popped up on millions of phones across the country Wednesday as part of a test of the nation’s emergency alert system.

Federal law requires that the FCC and FEMA test this alert system at least once every three years. For some, it was a minor disruption in their day.

“I thought it was an Amber alert at first,” said one Tallahassee resident Dante Johnson. “Honestly, I was just trying to figure out like, how do I make it, how do I make it be quiet, you know?”

Others were startled by the noise.

“I was driving and it kind of scared me.” Jonathan Flagg said. “I’m an Uber driver, and the lady in the back, we all got it at the same time, and it was pretty scary. I was like ‘Oh gosh.’ I was upset because it cut through the Backstreet Boys on 98.9.”

For Kevin Peters, the notification was a reassuring sign that the nation’s alert system is working. Peters is the emergency management director for Leon County. He said it’s crucial to make sure these alerts work, although he hopes they’re never needed.

“That’s the importance of testing it, because we don’t have to do it often,” Peters said. “We want to make sure it works if we ever need to have FEMA issue a nationwide alert.”

Leon County has the ability to send its own emergency alerts on the local level. Peter said luckily, they’ve never had to do that.

