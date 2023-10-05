Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘It’s quite an honor’: 100-year-old is only living pioneer in Florida Civil Rights Museum

Retired educator Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton is now learning how to navigate the virtual exhibits
Dr. Gayles-Felton sits near a school bell that used to ring at a school founded by her...
Dr. Gayles-Felton sits near a school bell that used to ring at a school founded by her grandmother.(Julie Montanaro/WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Civil Rights Museum opened its virtual doors a few weeks ago, and now the only living pioneer featured in the exhibit is receiving a special honor.

WCTV introduced you to Dr. Anne-Gayles Felton just days before the launch of the first entirely-online museum of its kind. She wasn’t able to attend the reception for honorees and their families at Goodwood Museum and Gardens on September 14.

So this week, the museum’s founders Delaitre Hollinger and Jackie Perkins brought the celebration to her at Westminster Oaks.

The founders of the Florida Civil Rights Museum pose with honoree Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton.
The founders of the Florida Civil Rights Museum pose with honoree Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton.(Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

They hand-delivered a medallion along with their thanks for her work in improving educational opportunities for African Americans.

“I’m so elated about this,” Dr. Gayles-Felton said as she held the medal in her hands. “It’s quite an honor.”

The museum’s founders then sat down and taught her how to navigate the online museum, find her picture on the virtual wall and click on it to read more about her contributions to the civil rights movement.

Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton learns how to navigate the all-virtual Florida Civil Rights Museum.
Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton learns how to navigate the all-virtual Florida Civil Rights Museum.(WCTV)

“It makes me feel like I’ve arrived,” Gayles-Felton said. “This really is quite a moment for me in particular, one who is not into the technology field at all.”

Dr. Gayles-Felton spent her whole life in education, most notably teaching at the Florida A&M University College of Education for nearly 50 years. While at FAMU, Dr. Gayles-Felton worked with governors and presidents, serving on committees and commissions aimed at improving education.

“It just takes you back to pleasant memories,” she said as she navigated the exhibit. “People who were back there struggling with me and trying. It was not as easy as it was then to get things done as it is now, but we did not let the failures stop us. We kept trying.”

A bell that stands in a courtyard near her apartment at Westminster Oaks is from a school her grandmother, a former slave, established in 1886. The Lamson Richardson School in Marshallville, Ga. started as a private boarding school for Black children, and Dr. Gayles-Felton was the third generation in her family to teach there.

Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton, 100, is the only living pioneer featured in Florida's Civil Rights...
Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton, 100, is the only living pioneer featured in Florida's Civil Rights Museum.(WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions

Latest News

Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
State asks judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt for allegedly refusing to testify
Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house
One month after Hurricane Idalia, approximately 1,000 people still need help with storm clean...
1000 requests for help in wake of Hurricane Idalia