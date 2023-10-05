‘It’s quite an honor’: 100-year-old is only living pioneer in Florida Civil Rights Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Civil Rights Museum opened its virtual doors a few weeks ago, and now the only living pioneer featured in the exhibit is receiving a special honor.

WCTV introduced you to Dr. Anne-Gayles Felton just days before the launch of the first entirely-online museum of its kind. She wasn’t able to attend the reception for honorees and their families at Goodwood Museum and Gardens on September 14.

So this week, the museum’s founders Delaitre Hollinger and Jackie Perkins brought the celebration to her at Westminster Oaks.

The founders of the Florida Civil Rights Museum pose with honoree Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton. (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

They hand-delivered a medallion along with their thanks for her work in improving educational opportunities for African Americans.

“I’m so elated about this,” Dr. Gayles-Felton said as she held the medal in her hands. “It’s quite an honor.”

The museum’s founders then sat down and taught her how to navigate the online museum, find her picture on the virtual wall and click on it to read more about her contributions to the civil rights movement.

Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton learns how to navigate the all-virtual Florida Civil Rights Museum. (WCTV)

“It makes me feel like I’ve arrived,” Gayles-Felton said. “This really is quite a moment for me in particular, one who is not into the technology field at all.”

Dr. Gayles-Felton spent her whole life in education, most notably teaching at the Florida A&M University College of Education for nearly 50 years. While at FAMU, Dr. Gayles-Felton worked with governors and presidents, serving on committees and commissions aimed at improving education.

“It just takes you back to pleasant memories,” she said as she navigated the exhibit. “People who were back there struggling with me and trying. It was not as easy as it was then to get things done as it is now, but we did not let the failures stop us. We kept trying.”

A bell that stands in a courtyard near her apartment at Westminster Oaks is from a school her grandmother, a former slave, established in 1886. The Lamson Richardson School in Marshallville, Ga. started as a private boarding school for Black children, and Dr. Gayles-Felton was the third generation in her family to teach there.

Dr. Anne Gayles-Felton, 100, is the only living pioneer featured in Florida's Civil Rights Museum. (WCTV)

