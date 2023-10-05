JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal involving a former city commissioner and a close associate, was released from federal prison.

Burnette was transported from a federal prison in Montgomery, Alabama, to a residential reentry management facility, and is scheduled to be released Nov. 26, 2023, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

A residential reentry center, “also known as ‘halfway houses,’ are residential facilities that provide a structured, supervised environment that supports citizens returning to society after incarceration,” per the Department of Justice.

His release from prison was initially scheduled for February 9, 2024.

Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and convicted in August 2021 on five counts, including bribery and extortion, following an FBI investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee.

The FBI corruption probe also led to former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and former Downtown Improvement Authority head Paige Carter-Smith being convicted.

Maddox was sentence to five years in prison and his release date is scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Carter-Smith was sentenced to two years in prison and was released on January 23, 2023.

