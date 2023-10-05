Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house

Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal involving a former city commissioner and a close associate, was released from federal prison.(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal involving a former city commissioner and a close associate, was released from federal prison.

Burnette was transported from a federal prison in Montgomery, Alabama, to a residential reentry management facility, and is scheduled to be released Nov. 26, 2023, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

A residential reentry center, “also known as ‘halfway houses,’ are residential facilities that provide a structured, supervised environment that supports citizens returning to society after incarceration,” per the Department of Justice.

His release from prison was initially scheduled for February 9, 2024.

Burnette was arrested in May 2019 and convicted in August 2021 on five counts, including bribery and extortion, following an FBI investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee.

The FBI corruption probe also led to former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and former Downtown Improvement Authority head Paige Carter-Smith being convicted.

Maddox was sentence to five years in prison and his release date is scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Carter-Smith was sentenced to two years in prison and was released on January 23, 2023.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville

Latest News

One month after Hurricane Idalia, approximately 1,000 people still need help with storm clean...
1000 requests for help in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
Firefighters on scene fighting the apartment fire Wednesday night
FULL STORY: Valdosta apartment fire displaces 9 residents
Another warm afternoon today, and even a little more humid - all in advance of the cooler...
Rob's Forecast