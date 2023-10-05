Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We will find you, we will not rest, we will not sleep, we will not pause until we find you and bring you to justice.”

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell made that promise nine days ago to suspects on the lam. It was just 8 hours after one of his officers was shot.

Wednesday, that promise was fulfilled.

Tyrell Guinnie was the third and final suspect to be arrested in the case. He is charged as an accessory to the shooting and the home invasion that preceded it. Today, WCTV obtained new information about what happened inside the home that night, and just how seriously the officer was injured.

Let’s take you back to September 25 on Sandpiper Street in northwest Tallahassee. New court documents reveal two suspects broke into a home at about 2:30 a.m. while a man and woman were inside.

Police say one of the suspects fired two shots at the man. They allegedly held him at gunpoint and demanded him to say where he was keeping valuables, according to a probable cause affidavit for Guinnie’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the woman hid in a bathroom and called 9-1-1.

The suspects ran out of the home right as police arrived. One of the suspects shot an officer in the thigh, damaging his femoral artery, which caused “massive blood loss,” according to documents.

The officer survived, and is continuing to recover. But that night, the suspects got away.

Police tracked down the accused shooter, John’Darious Wright, at the Baymont Inn on North Monroe Street near Interstate 10. WCTV got exclusive video of officers putting him in a patrol car.

TPD said a car at the motel matched a car they saw at the shooting scene. And now, police say they believe Tyrell Guinnie was behind the wheel as the getaway driver. They allege he was wearing a phone handset, and its movements matched the car’s movements.

They also say Guinnie was the getaway driver for Wright in a home invasion earlier that night on Cypress Point Road, south of the airport. Wright is accused of shooting a man inside a home there and firing shots at the man’s father.

The third suspect in the officer shooting is Rahiym Sanders. Police said they identified him through surveillance video and phone records. He was arrested Monday in Gainesville but has yet to be transported back to Tallahassee.

Both Sanders and Wright are facing identical charges for the home invasion and officer shooting, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Wright has entered a conditional plea of not guilty.

