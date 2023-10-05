Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

State asks judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt for allegedly refusing to testify

Adelson is set to go on trial for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel later this month
Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prosecutors are asking a judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt of court for allegedly refusing to give testimony, newly filed court records show.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman issued a subpoena to both Harvey and Donna Adelson on August 23 for an interview to be conducted, according to the court document. The subpoenas were emailed and accepted by the parents’ attorney Marissel Descalzo that same day, court documents showed.

However, on August 26 Descalzo told the state that “she does not believe the immunity conferred by a trial subpoena extends to an interview and that, as such, her clients will assert the 5th amendment during any interviews,” per court records.

FILE PHOTO | “We will not rest until everyone involved is brought to justice,” Assistant State...
FILE PHOTO | “We will not rest until everyone involved is brought to justice,” Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said in announcing Charlie Adelson’s arrest.

Descalzo also emailed Cappleman Monday morning, writing that she has not seen the defense witness list and has not discussed her client’s testimony with counsel for Charles Adelson, court records showed, and that her clients will still assert the fifth amendment at any interview.

Cappleman responded to Descalzo’s email later that evening, according to court records, and cancelled the interview.

“I do not think it will be necessary to convene tomorrow for the purposes of your clients invoking as I think your representations of their intentions are sufficient,” Cappleman wrote in the email.

Cappleman wrote in her motion that Harvey and Donna Adelson have refused to give testimony as required by Florida law and that those actions support a finding of contempt of court.

Cappleman also noted in the petition that Harvey and Donna Adelson appear on witness lists filed by both the State and Defense in this case.

“It is the State’s position that these subpoenas, like all State subpoenas, confer use and derivative use immunity in accordance with Florida Statute 914.04. The State has a right to know what, if anything, these witnesses will offer at trial in this matter,” Cappleman wrote in the petition.

The Adelsons are expected to appear Monday, Oct. 9, in a Leon County court in person or by Zoom, according to a Wednesday court filing.

FILE PHOTO: A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to be held without bond during his first court...
FILE PHOTO: A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to be held without bond during his first court appearance in Leon County Tuesday morning. (4/26/22)(Savannah Kelley -- WCTV)

Charlie Adelson was accused of being the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in FSU Law Professor Dan Markel being murdered in July 2014. Charlie Adelson is the brother of Markel’s ex-wife.

His upcoming trial is expected to begin with jury selection on Monday, Oct. 23.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on interstate 10 near Olson Road in Leon county.
One person dead after an early evening crash on I-10
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Rahiym Sanders, 26, was located and arrested Monday in Alachua County.
Second suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder in TPD officer shooting
Still image from body worn camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Man with Tallahassee connections at center of viral arrest video in Jacksonville

Latest News

Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
Prosecutors ask judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house
One month after Hurricane Idalia, approximately 1,000 people still need help with storm clean...
1000 requests for help in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident