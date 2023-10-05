State asks judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt for allegedly refusing to testify

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prosecutors are asking a judge to hold Charlie Adelson’s parents in contempt of court for allegedly refusing to give testimony, newly filed court records show.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman issued a subpoena to both Harvey and Donna Adelson on August 23 for an interview to be conducted, according to the court document. The subpoenas were emailed and accepted by the parents’ attorney Marissel Descalzo that same day, court documents showed.

However, on August 26 Descalzo told the state that “she does not believe the immunity conferred by a trial subpoena extends to an interview and that, as such, her clients will assert the 5th amendment during any interviews,” per court records.

Descalzo also emailed Cappleman Monday morning, writing that she has not seen the defense witness list and has not discussed her client’s testimony with counsel for Charles Adelson, court records showed, and that her clients will still assert the fifth amendment at any interview.

Cappleman responded to Descalzo’s email later that evening, according to court records, and cancelled the interview.

“I do not think it will be necessary to convene tomorrow for the purposes of your clients invoking as I think your representations of their intentions are sufficient,” Cappleman wrote in the email.

Cappleman wrote in her motion that Harvey and Donna Adelson have refused to give testimony as required by Florida law and that those actions support a finding of contempt of court.

Cappleman also noted in the petition that Harvey and Donna Adelson appear on witness lists filed by both the State and Defense in this case.

“It is the State’s position that these subpoenas, like all State subpoenas, confer use and derivative use immunity in accordance with Florida Statute 914.04. The State has a right to know what, if anything, these witnesses will offer at trial in this matter,” Cappleman wrote in the petition.

The Adelsons are expected to appear Monday, Oct. 9, in a Leon County court in person or by Zoom, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Charlie Adelson was accused of being the mastermind behind a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in FSU Law Professor Dan Markel being murdered in July 2014. Charlie Adelson is the brother of Markel’s ex-wife.

His upcoming trial is expected to begin with jury selection on Monday, Oct. 23.

