TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department shared photos while responding to an apartment fire on West Mary Street.

Something Good - Cat rescued and recovering from apartment fire (Valdosta Fire Department)

The firefighters were able to save a cat named Salem from the flames.

Suffering from smoke inhalation, Salem received oxygen on scene and made a speedy recovery.

Salem’s mom is so very grateful for everyone’s efforts!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.