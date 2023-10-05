Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Cat rescued and recovering from apartment fire

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department shared photos while responding to an apartment fire on West Mary Street.

Something Good - Cat rescued and recovering from apartment fire(Valdosta Fire Department)

The firefighters were able to save a cat named Salem from the flames.

Suffering from smoke inhalation, Salem received oxygen on scene and made a speedy recovery.

Salem’s mom is so very grateful for everyone’s efforts!

