‘That haunts me daily’: Mother of Halftime Liquors victim speaks out for first time, unveils billboard memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional gathering took place Wednesday as friends and family of Demario “Ro” Murray gathered on South Monroe Street for the unveiling of a billboard to commemorate his life.

Murray was shot and killed at Halftime Liquors on October 29 at on Pensacola Street. It’s been almost a year since the fatal shooting, and Murray’s mother, Sandra Horne, spoke out for the first time Wednesday about the loss of her son.

“To visualize my son being shot and murdered, laying in a parking lot covered with a tarp is a mother’s worst nightmare,” Horne said. “To imagine my only son stretched out fighting for his life and the pain that he possibly endured while taking his final breath and thoughts, a thought that haunts me daily.”

She said she hopes sharing the pain she has endured will force people to think twice before picking up a firearm.

“I wouldn’t want this to be put on any mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, anyone because this is a struggle for me,” Horne said.

Pastor Greg James said that the problem with gun violence in the capital city isn’t a law enforcement issue but a lack of resources in the community.

“You have got to take guys that were once the problem in these communities and let them help law enforcement put their hand in the hand of the community, so that there can be some unity,” James said.

Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar said that Murray’s family is sharing their story so people see the faces behind those who’ve lost someone to gun violence.

“It shouldn’t happen and it doesn’t need to happen. We don’t need to have another Sandra Horne out here in tears or Demi or his daughters out here crying for their father,” Akbar said.

Horne said no matter what, she will keep her son’s name alive and if he were here today, he’d be happy to see people demanding action.

“He would be proud to know that people were still talking about him and still loving him. We’re going to keep his name alive,” Horne said.

She shared that she has joined several groups that address gun violence, she said it’s helped her a lot but she’ll never fully recover from losing her son.

