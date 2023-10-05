TU Night Hawks look for first win in home opener

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - In a city known for its storied football history, Thomasville will write yet another chapter on Saturday.

The Thomas University Night Hawks will play their first official game at home this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Thomasville High School as TU welcomes in Ave Maria in a Sun Conference showdown. The Green and White have technically played one game already at THS, but it was an exhibition contest against the Georgia Warhawks preps team.

The first home contest for Thomas could coincide with the program’s first victory. After showing signs of life against back-to-back NAIA top ten foes in Bethel and Keiser, TU is set to host a Gyrenes squad that’s had its trials as well, fresh off a 56-13 loss to Florida Memorial at home.

Head Coach Orlando Mitjans is excited to finally play a game in the Rose City limits but knows the visitors won’t just be happy to play their part in the historic event.

“It feels like we’ve been playing away for over a year,” quipped Mitjans of his road heavy schedule through September and early October. “Finally playing at home is a great feeling. I told the players the other day we have to defend our home turf. It’s a great thing we’re going to play at home, but we’re also playing a good team.”

Kickoff between TU and AVU is set for 12 PM ET.

