What’s Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tours

Storied Paths is presenting their Ghost and Grim Tales Tours, beginning Friday
Storied Paths is presenting their Ghost and Grim Tales Tours, beginning Friday.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing.

Storied Paths is presenting their Ghost and Grim Tales Tours, beginning Friday.

Those interested have the chance to discover which downtown Tallahassee buildings are haunted, learn about Tallahassee’s most infamous duels and visit the grave of the Tallahassee witch.

The tours are set to take place at the downtown chain of parks in Tallahassee.

Tickers are $10 for kids under the age of 17. Adult tickets are $25 each.

Each tour is approximately two hours long.

For more information, visit Storied-paths.com.

