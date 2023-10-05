What’s Brewing - Ghosts and Grim Tales Tours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing.

Storied Paths is presenting their Ghost and Grim Tales Tours, beginning Friday.

Those interested have the chance to discover which downtown Tallahassee buildings are haunted, learn about Tallahassee’s most infamous duels and visit the grave of the Tallahassee witch.

The tours are set to take place at the downtown chain of parks in Tallahassee.

Tickers are $10 for kids under the age of 17. Adult tickets are $25 each.

Each tour is approximately two hours long.

For more information, visit Storied-paths.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.