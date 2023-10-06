3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Three Grady County sheriff’s deputies are facing a slew of charges including two counts of false imprisonment, according to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Muholland.

After turning themselves in on Thursday, those deputies were released on bond and are on administrative leave. WALB is still working to find out if they are still being paid or not. It’s unclear what situation led up to their arrests, but we do know that investigators say they violated their oath as officers.

Those officers are identified as Keldric McCullough, 27, Lee Grant, 33, and Donnie McLendon, 35. Mulholland said on Sept. 8, Grady County Sheriff Harry Young notified his office about an incident that happened on Aug. 26 involving the officers.

After investigating that incident, that’s when he said the warrants were issued based on evidence. That evidence was not disclosed to WALB News 10. We do know that investigators say minor injuries were involved in the incident.

The three deputies are charged with violation of oath of office by a public officer, 2 counts of false imprisonment, burglary and criminal trespass. McCullough is also facing simple battery and false statements or reports charges.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen did ask Grady County officials for the 3 deputies’ mugshots, but they wouldn’t share those mugs. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it’s learned.

