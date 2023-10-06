Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a sewage main break that occurred Sunday...
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A Halloween display of a man hanging by a noose at a home in Georgia is causing controversy....
Fake brown body hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged...
Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024