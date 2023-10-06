Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple lanes blocked on Capital Circle NE after sewage main break
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house

Latest News

FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found more than a week after house explosion
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found 8 days after explosion