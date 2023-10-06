Enjoy Saturday’s weather at an Antique Automobile-Motorcycle Swap Meet in Crawfordville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Antique Automobile-Motorcycle Swap Meet will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Sherlock Springs.

The event, hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Ch. #96, will include vendors, vintage and classic cars, and motorcycles on display. It is free and open to the public.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. The address is 2426 Bloxham Cutoff Road in Crawfordville. No pets or alcoholic beverages are allowed on the grounds.

People are encouraged to buy, sell, or trade antiques and automobile memorabilia. The event is $20 for vendors and $10 to enter a vehicle into the car show. Again, it is free for spectators.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.