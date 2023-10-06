Enjoy Saturday’s weather at an Antique Automobile-Motorcycle Swap Meet in Crawfordville

Tell Me Something Good
Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The annual Antique Automobile-Motorcycle Swap Meet will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Sherlock Springs.

The event, hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Big Bend Ch. #96, will include vendors, vintage and classic cars, and motorcycles on display. It is free and open to the public.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. The address is 2426 Bloxham Cutoff Road in Crawfordville. No pets or alcoholic beverages are allowed on the grounds.

People are encouraged to buy, sell, or trade antiques and automobile memorabilia. The event is $20 for vendors and $10 to enter a vehicle into the car show. Again, it is free for spectators.

