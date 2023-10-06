Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Branford’s Damian Herrera

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of votes were cast this week for three well deserving nominees for our Play of the Week, but only one gets the hardware, and this week’s champ? He hails from the southern end of Suwannee County.

Damian Herrera of Branford was your winner and showed his football instincts Friday night. The pass against Lafayette was a little too high, but the tip drill right into his hands and when you slow it down, it was even more impressive because that ball is helicoptering fast and he just snags it with both hands, no bobbles or anything, and Herrera walked us through this spectacular play.

”The play wasn’t even supposed to go to me,” he said Thursday. “It’s a play to the slot receiver and I was just in the right place at the right time. I saw the ball going to the receiver a little too high and I was like ‘this ball might be tipped’ so I’m just going to stay here. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and also thank God.”

Herrera received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

