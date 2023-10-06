Tell Me Something Good
A rivalry renewed: Leon vs. Lincoln

Lincoln hosts Leon on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium.
Lincoln hosts Leon on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium.
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon and Lincoln High Schools, two football programs cloaked in tradition. State Championships. Legendary coaches. Players that have gone to star in the NFL, and for the first time in a long time, this rivalry, is a rivalry once again.

“You hear about the old rivalry when they played at Doak Campbell, two undefeated teams coming in, and it has that feel this year,” said Lincoln head coach Jimmie Tyson.

The Leon Lions are 5-0 for the first time since 1985. Lincoln is 4-1.

“They taking us for real this year because they know if they don’t, we could be a problem,” said Leon senior De’Rodrick Hepburn.

“I just want to let the pads talk really,” said Lincoln’s Mekhi Maddox.

Lincoln has won 25 straight against Leon, but the Lions hoping that finally ends Friday night.

“I came to make this a rivalry,” said Leon’s Tyrone McGriff, who is in his second season with the Lions. “I came for Leon’s alumni, Leon’s fan base, Leon’s students, our team.”

Bragging rights for the legendary coaches that came before them. The Jimmy Sauls’. The Gene Cox’s. The David Wilson’s.

“It gives us a different feel,” said Tyson. “It usually is one of those games where we have to motivate our kids, but this week, they’ve been super motivated.”

And for those that wore the green and red long before.

“I’m happy Lincoln is noticing us and making diss songs, and doing all that, and I’m happy it means something to everybody else because it’s meant something to me since day one,” said McGriff.

“It makes it a really big thing in the city,” added Maddox. “Whole city should be happy with a big rivalry coming up.”

A rivalry renewed.

“We want to keep this continuous win over Leon, and we just want to keep it rolling,” said Maddox.

“We’re playing for each other, not for the crowd, we’re not playing for ooh’s or good jobs, we’re playing for us,” added Hepburn. “If we win, the whole city is going to hear about it.”

Exactly how it should be.

