Something Good - Little girl finds future furry best friend at shelter

Something Good - Little girl finds future furry best friend at shelter
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The beginning of what is hopefully a life-long friendship!

Vivian Pringle shared these photos saying she wanted to get her 4-year-old a puppy. So, they decided to go to the animal shelter, and that’s where they found this cute little girl!

They adopted her and say she loves her new home.

