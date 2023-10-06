Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee man found guilty of murdering roommate

Surveillance video reportedly showed him leaving his home with a “large blue covered item” in the bed of the truck
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old Cecilia Lopez-Quessada.(Photo/Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff and Chasity Maynard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee resident Martin “Eric” Barrett was found guilty Friday of strangling his roommate to death in 2022.

The verdict came Friday in the 2022 murder of 74-year-old Cecilia Lopez-Quessada, who was Barrett’s roommate last April at the time of her disappearance and murder. Barrett, 61, was found guilty of first-degree murder in her death and sentenced to life in prison, according to the state attorney’s office.

Two days after a coworker reported Lopez-Quessada missing, her body was found covered by branches in a wooded area in the capital city off Tower Road. Surveillance video showed Barrett leaving his home in the early morning hours with a “large blue covered item” in the bed of the truck, according to arrest reports.

Barrett’s trial began Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

