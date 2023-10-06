Want a cheaper flight? Buy your holiday airline tickets before Halloween

Don’t get stranded over the holidays like last Christmas. Take advantage of these travel tips.
Don’t get stranded over the holidays like last Christmas. Take advantage of these travel tips.
Don’t get stranded over the holidays like last Christmas. Take advantage of these travel tips.(WANF)
By Harry Samler
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Consumer investigators have flaws, but that’s about to change, because October is our last chance to find cheap flights for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Better Call Harry still prefers booking directly through the airlines because you speak directly with their customer service representatives if something goes wrong, but online travel agencies offer excellent package deals. The difference is, if there’s a complication, you must resolve the problem through the online travel agency, and that may be difficult.

Online travel agencies like Expedia recently launched its One Key rewards program. If you sign up, the site claims members who add a hotel to a flight can save up to 30 percent.

Sticking with flights, Google Flights is a great place to start your search and has excellent tools.

A search for a Christmas flight to Los Angeles found round-trip pricing starting at $240. Take advantage of its price graph and the date grid. It lets you play with departure and arrival dates to compare pricing, and if you scroll down to “view price history,” it displays a 60-day price graph comparison.

Google Flights is not an online travel agency, but it will redirect you to the airline or the online agency offering the deal. Like Expedia, the site lets you track pricing. You’ll get an email if the price goes up or down.

Kayak, Orbitz, Priceline and Booking.com are worth a search, and Trivago will search them all. (Expedia owns Hotels.com, Orbitz.com, Travelocity.com, Hotwire.com, Trivago.com, ebookers.com, Vrbo.com and CheapTickets.com.)

Don’t forget what happened last Christmas when travelers got stranded for days. Southwest Airlines was the biggest cancellation culprit.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has published this list of which airlines had the most and least number of cancellations.

Lowest Marketing Carrier Rates of Canceled Flights December 2022

  • American Airlines Network – 1.8%
  • JetBlue Airways – 1.9%
  • Delta Air Lines Network – 2.9%

Highest Marketing Carrier Rates of Canceled Flights December 2022

  • Southwest Airlines – 14.6%
  • Alaska Airlines Network – 7.6%
  • Allegiant Air – 5.3%
LISTEN: PODCASTS FEATURING AWARD-WINNING CONSUMER REPORTER HARRY SAMLER AND THE REST OF THE ANF+ INVESTIGATIVE TEAM

If there’s something you would like CBS46′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

Wendy’s debuts the Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By Emily Van de Riet
Wendy’s is finally jumping on the pumpkin spice train with a new Frosty.

News

The Save A Lot on South Monroe Street has closed permanently.

Save-A-Lot on South Monroe Street ‘closed permanently’

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Sabrina Fuller and Sam Thomas
In a statement, a communications contact for the company confirmed the lease was not renewed

Community

Mosaic donates $100k to FAMU

Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST
|
By Alyssa Camacho
Tuesday the Mosaic Company announced a $100,000 donation to FAMU’s School of Business and Industry.

Consumer

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning Florida...

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issues Consumer Alert about COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning Florida residents about a COVID-19 vaccine survey scam that is emerging in the state.

Consumer

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Gadsden County

Figgers Wireless postpones “Get Connected” initiative

Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST
|
By WCTV Staff
Purchased WiFi devices for Gadsden County

Latest News

Consumer

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Gadsden County

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Gadsden County

Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST
Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show.

Consumer

Charlie, the Cairn terrier, has a new home and family just in time for the holidays.

Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore and Covenant Care partner to grant holiday wish

Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST
|
By Will Desautelle
Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore and Covenant Care partnered to help grant a wish this holiday season through Covenant Care’s My Wish program.

Consumer

Santa's 'grandchildren' spread joy in Italian nursing homes

Santa’s ‘grandchildren’ spread joy in Italian nursing homes

Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST
|
By Colleen Barry and Luca Bruno
Emotions are running high this holiday season at the Martino Zanchi Foundation nursing home in northern Italy near Bergamo after months of near-total isolation for its residents.

Consumer

Seven Dogs Song

Seven Dogs Song

Updated: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST
|
By WCTV Staff
Seven Dogs Song joins the Good Morning Show on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Consumer

Seven Dogs Song

WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Seven Dogs Song

Updated: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST
WCTV Good Morning Show Weekend Edition - Seven Dogs Song

Consumer

An online shopper looks for a good deal on Cyber Monday

Florida Attorney General issues consumer alert for holiday shopping season

Updated: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST
|
By Cristi McKee
“Taking steps to protect yourself online this holiday season will help you avoid scams, and it will help us build a stronger, safer, Florida,” Attorney General Ashley Moody says.