‘We are deadlocked’: Jury struggles, convicts man of lesser charge in fatal shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than four years ago, a 26-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in the front seat of his vehicle. It was still in drive.

On Friday, a man was convicted in that fatal shooting.

Darius Phillips was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Anthony Bell Jr., 26. Arrest papers allege Phillips and Bell Jr. planned to meet for a drug deal. Bell Jr. was behind the wheel, and his girlfriend accompanied him in the passenger seat.

But when Phillips arrived, he walked up to Bell Jr. and allegedly shot him in the head, and then shot his girlfriend in the chest, according to court documents. He left the scene of the shooting, an apartment complex in west Tallahassee, and showed up to work his shift at Burger King less than an hour later, according to the records.

Bell Jr. died, but his girlfriend survived and summoned help.

Phillips was arrested on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and robbery with a firearm. But he was convicted Friday of second-degree murder, a lesser charge.

Jury notes posted to clerk courts site relay a tedious decision-making process for the 12 citizens who sat through the trial this week.

“We are having a hard time reaching a decision. We have only agreed to one lesser charge. We are deadlocked. We could possibly use some guidance,” the foreperson wrote to the presiding judge.

Ultimately, the jury found Phillips not guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, guilty of attempted manslaughter and guilty of attempted second-degree murder, according to court records.

A decision has yet to be posted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. WCTV will update this article when that information becomes available.

A case management meeting is set for Phillips in less than a week, on October 12, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

