What’s Brewing - Crawfordville ‘swap-meet’ car show

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing.

The Vietnam Veterans of America is bringing you to their antique auto-motorcycle “swap-meet”, which is set to benefit local veterans.

Families will have the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their vintage cars.

Nearly 20 vendors will be in attendance and public admission is free.

The car show takes place Saturday, Oct. 7. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m.

The event is set to take place at 2426 Bloxham Cutoff Road in Crawfordville.

