Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Crawfordville ‘swap-meet’ car show

Families will have the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their vintage cars.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing.

The Vietnam Veterans of America is bringing you to their antique auto-motorcycle “swap-meet”, which is set to benefit local veterans.

Families will have the opportunity to buy, sell or trade their vintage cars.

Nearly 20 vendors will be in attendance and public admission is free.

The car show takes place Saturday, Oct. 7. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m.

The event is set to take place at 2426 Bloxham Cutoff Road in Crawfordville.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.
Fugitive arrested at Bay County Fair
TMH announced a new urgent care center is set to open this fall on West Tennessee Street.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare set to open new urgent care center for west Tallahassee community
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away

Latest News

Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing
The Georgia National Fair
Here’s what to expect at the 33rd annual Georgia National Fair
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
FEMA disaster recovery center
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Brooks County
School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida