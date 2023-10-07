Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Arrest made in connection to deadly Dade St. shooting near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Aug. 22 near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.

TPD said Dalterius Shorter and Zyion Kilpatrick attempted to rob two men in the 1100 block of Dade Street during a firearm transaction.

TPD said that an argument broke out before multiple gunshots were fired off. During the exchange, a man was struck and died from his injuries.

Shorter was also injured in that shooting and died after being transported to a local hospital.

After a thorough investigation, Kilpatrick was located by police on Oct. 6 and arrested him after a foot pursuit. Police said that Kilpatrick had a firearm on him at the time of his arrest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Phillips was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Anthony Bell Jr.,...
‘We are deadlocked’: Jury struggles, convicts man of lesser charge in fatal shooting
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Tallahassee man found guilty of murdering roommate
A VHS player looks on at the 2023 Winnersville Classic against rival Lowndes.
Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard and full replay
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a sewage main break that occurred Sunday...
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident

Latest News

In the Spotlight: Champs Chance features two pups up for adoption
In the Spotlight: Champs Chance features two pups up for adoption
Partly cloudy and breezy today as a cold front sweeps across our area.
Josh's Forecast
WCTV Football Friday Night: Winnersville Classic edition (10/6)
Valdosta defeated Lowndes County 37-27, maintaining their lead in the series with a 39-23...
GAME OF THE WEEK: Wildcats persevere in 4th quarter to win back-to-back Winnersville Classics