Arrest made in connection to deadly Dade St. shooting near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Aug. 22 near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.

TPD said Dalterius Shorter and Zyion Kilpatrick attempted to rob two men in the 1100 block of Dade Street during a firearm transaction.

TPD said that an argument broke out before multiple gunshots were fired off. During the exchange, a man was struck and died from his injuries.

Shorter was also injured in that shooting and died after being transported to a local hospital.

After a thorough investigation, Kilpatrick was located by police on Oct. 6 and arrested him after a foot pursuit. Police said that Kilpatrick had a firearm on him at the time of his arrest.

