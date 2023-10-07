Firefighter union talks delayed, negotiations to continue with city next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Professional Firefighters are days away from yet another round of contract negotiations with the city.

The union is asking for higher salaries, more affordable benefits and fewer working hours. The bargaining session is set for Tuesday, October 10.

Tallahassee Professional Firefighters President Joey Davis said the local firefighters union has been in negotiation with the city since March. Since then, the union has made seven proposals and the city has made three, according to Davis.

The negotiations were expected to be complete by October 1, but Davis said there has been a lot of back and forth.

“We’ve had such small movement, and at times it actually went backwards at the table, so that’s delayed a lot of things. The concern is that police were able to get to an agreement fairly quickly, and we would like to have that same ability but it’s been difficult communicating with the city during this process,” the union president said.

The delays come after several firefighters and their families addressed the city commission last month. They pleaded with the city for higher pay, some saying they have had to take on second jobs to make ends meet because their salaries do not keep up with inflation.

“We have less staying in the field because they feel they can go out in other areas and make more money,” Davis said.

On average, firefighters work 700 more hours per year than other first responders, Davis said. Firefighters in Tallahassee work especially hard, Davis said, because the number of employees in the capital city is lower than the National Fire Protection Association recommendations.

Employment factors such as salary, benefits and hours all influence recruitment and retention, according to Davis. That’s one reason the union is fighting for those improvements, he said.

“We do more with less here in Tallahassee, but the problem with that is people get burnt out... In order to be able to expand and be able to have the kind of response we need here in Tallahassee, we have to be able to compete for those firefighters.”

The city raised wages for Tallahassee Police officers during negotiations this year.

The city of Tallahassee concluded a contentious series of negotiations with the union that represents the Tallahassee Police Department in March. That agreement included a $6.1 million investment in wages for TPD, upping pay for current and starting officers, investigators, sergeants, lieutenants and members of the union.

In addition, commissioners included a hike in funds for TPD in the $868 million 2024 budget they passed last week.

TPD will receive $9.5 million of the funds, an increase of 14% from the previous year. The commission voted to raise property taxes for the first time in nearly a decade to increase funding for the Tallahassee Police Department, saying the additional money will go toward hiring 20 more officers.

City Commissioner Jack Porter said the city is months behind in negotiations with Tallahassee Professional Firefighters, but officials are still working to reach a deal. The negotiations were originally supposed to be for contracts from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, according to Davis.

“Our first responders deserve better than this. They put their lives on the line for us. The least we can do is bargain with them in good faith and get them a good contract.”

David said he expects the city to make a proposal for the union contracts when they meet for negotiations Tuesday.

