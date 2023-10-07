Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score St. John Paul II at Wakulla Wakulla 45-0 Santa Fe at Suwannee Suwannee 49-7 Leon at Lincoln Lincoln 42-0 NFC at FAMU DRS NFC 45-0 Munroe at Baker Co. Baker Co. 37-13 Sneads at Blountstown Blountstown 7-0 Chiles at Crestview Chiles 35-0 Hamilton Co. at Taylor Co. Wewahitchka at Liberty Co. Wewahitchka 14-7 Franklin Co. at Cottondale Jefferson Co. at Gadsden Co. Gadsden Co. 55-0 Fort White at Lafayette Fort White 35-0 Aucilla Christian at Rocky Bayou Florida High at Carrollwood Day Carrollwood Day 37-7 Branford at Trenton Branford 7-6 Godby at Booker T. Washington Marianna at Walton

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Lowndes at Valdosta Valdosta 37-27 Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy Seminole Co. at Mitchell Co. Terrell Co. at Miller Co. Thomasville at Carver Carver 28-14 Randolph-Clay at Early Co. Early Co. 29-14 Clinch Co. at Lanier Co. Clinch Co. 35-16 Sumter Co. at Berrien Sumter Co. 45-14 Tift Co. at Thomas Co. Central Thomas Co. Central 56-0 Hardaway at Cairo Cairo 49-6 Brookwood at Deerfield-Windsor Brainbridge at Westover (Thu.) Bainbridge 41-14 Cook at Brooks Co. (Thu.) Cook 28-7

