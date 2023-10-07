Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard
It’s Week 7 in Florida and Week 8 in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|St. John Paul II at Wakulla
|Wakulla
|45-0
|Santa Fe at Suwannee
|Suwannee
|49-7
|Leon at Lincoln
|Lincoln
|42-0
|NFC at FAMU DRS
|NFC
|45-0
|Munroe at Baker Co.
|Baker Co.
|37-13
|Sneads at Blountstown
|Blountstown
|7-0
|Chiles at Crestview
|Chiles
|35-0
|Hamilton Co. at Taylor Co.
|Wewahitchka at Liberty Co.
|Wewahitchka
|14-7
|Franklin Co. at Cottondale
|Jefferson Co. at Gadsden Co.
|Gadsden Co.
|55-0
|Fort White at Lafayette
|Fort White
|35-0
|Aucilla Christian at Rocky Bayou
|Florida High at Carrollwood Day
|Carrollwood Day
|37-7
|Branford at Trenton
|Branford
|7-6
|Godby at Booker T. Washington
|Marianna at Walton
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Lowndes at Valdosta
|Valdosta
|37-27
|Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy
|Seminole Co. at Mitchell Co.
|Terrell Co. at Miller Co.
|Thomasville at Carver
|Carver
|28-14
|Randolph-Clay at Early Co.
|Early Co.
|29-14
|Clinch Co. at Lanier Co.
|Clinch Co.
|35-16
|Sumter Co. at Berrien
|Sumter Co.
|45-14
|Tift Co. at Thomas Co. Central
|Thomas Co. Central
|56-0
|Hardaway at Cairo
|Cairo
|49-6
|Brookwood at Deerfield-Windsor
|Brainbridge at Westover (Thu.)
|Bainbridge
|41-14
|Cook at Brooks Co. (Thu.)
|Cook
|28-7
