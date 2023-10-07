Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard

It’s Week 7 in Florida and Week 8 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
St. John Paul II at WakullaWakulla45-0
Santa Fe at SuwanneeSuwannee49-7
Leon at LincolnLincoln42-0
NFC at FAMU DRSNFC45-0
Munroe at Baker Co.Baker Co.37-13
Sneads at BlountstownBlountstown7-0
Chiles at CrestviewChiles35-0
Hamilton Co. at Taylor Co.
Wewahitchka at Liberty Co.Wewahitchka14-7
Franklin Co. at Cottondale
Jefferson Co. at Gadsden Co.Gadsden Co.55-0
Fort White at LafayetteFort White35-0
Aucilla Christian at Rocky Bayou
Florida High at Carrollwood DayCarrollwood Day37-7
Branford at TrentonBranford7-6
Godby at Booker T. Washington
Marianna at Walton

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Lowndes at ValdostaValdosta37-27
Georgia Christian at Terrell Academy
Seminole Co. at Mitchell Co.
Terrell Co. at Miller Co.
Thomasville at CarverCarver28-14
Randolph-Clay at Early Co.Early Co.29-14
Clinch Co. at Lanier Co.Clinch Co.35-16
Sumter Co. at BerrienSumter Co.45-14
Tift Co. at Thomas Co. CentralThomas Co. Central56-0
Hardaway at CairoCairo49-6
Brookwood at Deerfield-Windsor
Brainbridge at Westover (Thu.)Bainbridge41-14
Cook at Brooks Co. (Thu.)Cook28-7

