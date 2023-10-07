Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!

Choose your favorite play for the week of October 6. The poll closes Sunday at 7 p.m.
St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Football Friday Night, and we have the three latest nominees for our Play of the Week. Vote for favorite play in the poll below!

You have until Sunday night at 7 to cast your vote, and the winner will be unveiled Thursday during our 6 p.m. broadcast. Check out last week’s Play of the Week winner here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Phillips was convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Anthony Bell Jr.,...
‘We are deadlocked’: Jury struggles, convicts man of lesser charge in fatal shooting
Martin “Eric” Barrett, 61, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 74-year-old...
Tallahassee man found guilty of murdering roommate
New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a sewage main break that occurred Sunday...
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house

Latest News

Valdosta defeated Lowndes County 37-27, maintaining their lead in the series with a 39-23...
GAME OF THE WEEK: Wildcats defeat Vikings in Winnersville Classic
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard
Taylor Co. celebrates homecoming Friday night
In the midst of hardship, Taylor County rallies for homecoming celebration
Lincoln hosting Leon at Gene Cox Stadium
Lincoln hosting Leon at Gene Cox Stadium