GAME OF THE WEEK: Wildcats defeat Vikings in Winnersville Classic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - It was a tense night in Valdosta Friday as the Wildcats and Vikings faced off in the 55th Winnersville Classic.

Valdosta defeated Lowndes County 37-27, maintaining their lead in the series with a 39-23 overall. It was the 62nd time the teams faced off.

The annual rivalry game is one of the biggest moments in the city each year. Friday night marked the second year in a row the Wildcats claimed the title.

Live from the Winnersville Classic

