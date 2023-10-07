Tell Me Something Good
GAME OF THE WEEK: Wildcats defeat Vikings in Winnersville Classic

Valdosta defeated Lowndes County 37-27, maintaining their lead in the series with a 39-23 overall.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - It was a tense night in Valdosta Friday as the Wildcats and Vikings faced off in the 55th Winnersville Classic.

Valdosta defeated Lowndes County 37-27, maintaining their lead in the series with a 39-23 overall. It was the 62nd time the teams faced off.

The annual rivalry game is one of the biggest moments in the city each year. Friday night marked the second year in a row the Wildcats claimed the title.

Live from the Winnersville Classic

This game is being highlighted as the WCTV Game of the Week, check for updates.

